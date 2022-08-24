Auro Pharma rises as subsidiary gets approval for pregnancy prevention drug

-
Aurobindo Pharma rose 1.13% to Rs 565.95 after its wholly owned subsidiary, Eugia Pharma Specialities received USFDA approval for Medroxyprogesterone Acetate injectable suspensionMedroxyprogesterone Acetate injection is indicated for the use by females of reproductive potential to prevent pregnancy.
Medroxyprogesterone Acetate injectable suspension will be bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Depo-Provera injectable suspension, of Pfizer Inc.
The product will be launched in Q3 FY23. The approved product has an estimated market size of around $62 million for the year ended June 2022, according to IQVIA.
The company said that with this approval the company has total 147 ANDA (including 10 tentative approvals received) out of Eugia Pharma Speciality Group (EPSG) facilities, manufacturing both oral and sterile specialty products.
Aurobindo Pharma develops, manufactures and distributes generic pharmaceuticals, branded specialty pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients.
The pharmaceutical company reported 32.4% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 520.5 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 770 crore in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations increased 9.4% YoY to Rs 6,235.9 crore during the period under review.
