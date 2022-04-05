Aurobindo Pharma Ltd spurts 2.53%

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 709.9, up 2.53% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.49% in last one year as compared to a 22.63% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.4% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 709.9, up 2.53% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 18006.7. The Sensex is at 60373.63, down 0.39%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has risen around 16.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13789.25, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 710.5, up 2.06% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 26.58 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

