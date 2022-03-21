Aurobindo Pharma Ltd jumps 6.48%

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 681.85, up 6.48% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.37% in last one year as compared to a 16.42% gain in NIFTY and a 15.02% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 681.85, up 6.48% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 17155.9. The Sensex is at 57381.01, down 0.83%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has added around 6.95% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13546.05, up 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 62.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 24.6 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

