Kavita Fabrics reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Divinus Fabrics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Kavita Fabrics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2020 quarter
GFL standalone net profit declines 99.14% in the March 2020 quarter
Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the December 2019 quarter
Shailja Commercial Trade Frenzy standalone net profit declines 76.25% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Reported sales nilKavita Fabrics reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales00.55 -100 OPM %0-9.09 -PBDT0.010.04 -75 PBT0.010.04 -75 NP00.03 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU