Aurobindo Pharma Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 842.6, down 1.62% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 16357.15. The Sensex is at 54818.02, up 0.54%.Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has eased around 11.95% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14291.15, down 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.13 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

