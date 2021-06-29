Aurobindo Pharma Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 977.55, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.67% in last one year as compared to a 53.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 43.44% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 977.55, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 15774.9. The Sensex is at 52634.73, down 0.19%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has slipped around 2.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14247.6, up 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 981, up 0.95% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up 26.67% in last one year as compared to a 53.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 43.44% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 18.22 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)