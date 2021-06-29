AU Small Finance Bank Ltd soars 2.3%

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1074.6, up 2.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 97.72% in last one year as compared to a 53.04% gain in NIFTY and a 64.35% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1074.6, up 2.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 15766.4. The Sensex is at 52637.3, down 0.19%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has added around 8.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35359.45, down 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1081, up 2.27% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 28.06 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

