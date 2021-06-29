Raj Television Network Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Vineet Laboratories Ltd, Damodar Industries Ltd, Incredible Industries Ltd and Archies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 June 2021.

Raj Television Network Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 54.65 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 58167 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5534 shares in the past one month.

Vineet Laboratories Ltd surged 19.95% to Rs 67.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 51421 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35860 shares in the past one month.

Damodar Industries Ltd spiked 19.81% to Rs 44.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 93316 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11446 shares in the past one month.

Incredible Industries Ltd exploded 18.95% to Rs 36.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50981 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19325 shares in the past one month.

Archies Ltd jumped 16.18% to Rs 19.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77837 shares in the past one month.

