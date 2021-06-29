NMDC Ltd gains around 1%

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 184, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 126.74% in last one year as compared to a 53.12% gain in NIFTY and a 163.51% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 184, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 15774.9. The Sensex is at 52634.73, down 0.19%. NMDC Ltd has added around 1.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5290.8, down 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 83.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 175.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 184.3, up 1.01% on the day. NMDC Ltd is up 126.74% in last one year as compared to a 53.12% gain in NIFTY and a 163.51% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 8.54 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)