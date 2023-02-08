Aurobindo Pharma Ltd rises for third straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 426.65, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 34.97% in last one year as compared to a 2.17% gain in NIFTY and a 9.55% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 426.65, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 17842.1. The Sensex is at 60639.63, up 0.59%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has slipped around 3.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12191.4, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 17.51 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

