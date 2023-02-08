Bajaj Finserv Ltd soars 1.6%, gains for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 1371.95, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.61% in last one year as compared to a 2.18% jump in NIFTY and a 3.45% jump in the Nifty Energy.

The PE of the stock is 290.58 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

