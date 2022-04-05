Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd spurts 3.9%, gains for third straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 95.8, up 3.9% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 161.39% in last one year as compared to a 22.63% spurt in NIFTY and a 61.15% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 95.8, up 3.9% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 18006.7. The Sensex is at 60373.63, down 0.39%. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has risen around 30.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 23.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2454.65, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)