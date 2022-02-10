Metal stocks spurt

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 208.51 points or 1% at 21068.22 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 4.48%), NMDC Ltd (up 2.38%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.12%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.82%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.37%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.37%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.34%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (down 1.51%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.62%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.03%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 41.61 or 0.07% at 58424.36.

The Nifty 50 index was down 3.35 points or 0.02% at 17460.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 87.05 points or 0.3% at 29146.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 15.45 points or 0.18% at 8720.51.

On BSE,1224 shares were trading in green, 1601 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.

