Ausom Enterprise reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.35 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 66.07% to Rs 112.34 crore

Net loss of Ausom Enterprise reported to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 8.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 66.07% to Rs 112.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 331.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.63% to Rs 17.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 142.99% to Rs 1072.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 441.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales112.34331.06 -66 1072.71441.46 143 OPM %0.042.71 -1.651.63 - PBDT-0.3411.31 PL 22.5312.70 77 PBT-0.3511.31 PL 22.5112.69 77 NP-1.358.85 PL 17.519.97 76

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 16:22 IST

