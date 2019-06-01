Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.41% to Rs 27.44 croreNet loss of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.41% to Rs 27.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 83.87% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.33% to Rs 112.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 119.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales27.4429.01 -5 112.66119.00 -5 OPM %2.955.14 -6.207.07 - PBDT0.900.93 -3 3.894.02 -3 PBT0.010.05 -80 0.250.39 -36 NP-0.050.39 PL 0.100.62 -84
