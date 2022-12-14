Australia Market extends gain

JUST IN
Australia stock market finished session higher on Wednesday, 14 December 2022, extending the gains in the previous session, on following gains on Wall Street after a report showed tamer-than-expected increase in U. S. consumer price inflation offered hope that pressure may ease on an already squeezed economy.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was up 48.03 points, or 0.67%, to 7,251.30. The broader All Ordinaries index added 49.59 points, or 0.67%, to 7,438.74.

All 11 sectors ended higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Utilities was the best performing sector, gaining 2.1%, followed by information tech and energy, which rose 1.73% and 1.35%, respectively.

The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were ST BARBARA and BLOCK INC., up 13.85% and 8.15% respectively.

The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were IMUGENE and ENDEAVOUR GROUP, down 5.1% and 4.3% respectively.

Shares of materials and resources advanced on tracking strength in base metal prices, with South32 up 3.7%, Fortescue Metals adding 1.1% and Mineral Resources 1.2% higher.

Shares of energy sector gained. Energy giant Woodside climbed 1.5%, while Whitehaven traded up 2.4% and New Hope 1%.

Shares of financial sector were lower, with three of big four banks closed in the red. Westpac dipped 0.4% after chairman John McFarlane flagged he would retire in a year. Commonwealth was up 0.5%.

Shares in TPG Telecom declined almost 5% after it confirmed that up to 15,000 email accounts of business customers were hacked.

Shares in Endeavour Group fell 5% after supermarket giant Woolworths sold a 5.5% stake worth about $640 million in the alcohol retailer.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar was up 0.3% at $0.6871 against greenback after trading in the range of 0.6822-0.6876.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 15:29 IST

