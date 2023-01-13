Australia Market extends gain on US inflation data

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index advanced 47.71 points, or 0.66%, to 7,328.10. The broader All Ordinaries index was up 50.24 points, or 0.67%, to 7,540.10.
Total 9 of 11 sectors ended higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index.
Energy was the best performing sector, gaining 1.55%, followed by consumer discretionary (up 1.43%), financials (up 1.08%), and industrials (up 0.91%).
The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were BLACKMORES LIMITED and NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED, up 6.24% and 5.07% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were IMUGENE and LAKE RESOURCES, down 5.88% and 4.62% respectively.
Shares of energy sector advanced, with New Hope Corporation and Whitehaven Coal being the heavy-lifters, up 5.2 and 2.1% each. Petrol company Ampol and oil and gas miner Santos added 3.6 and 3.4% on the back of 3.2% increase in brent oil prices.
ECONOMIC NEWS: Australia value of loans for owner-occupied housing fell a seasonally adjusted 3.8% on month in November, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday - coming in at A$16.43 billion. On a yearly basis, owner-occupied housing loans dropped 24.8%, investment lending lost 23.2% and overall loans slipped 24.3%.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar was stood at 0.6946 against greenback on Friday, appreciated by 0.37% from previous trading day closure at 0.6972 after trading in the range of 0.6945-0.6984.
