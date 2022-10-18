Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 382.35 points or 1.33% at 29142.19 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 2.79%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.87%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.51%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.45%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 1.44%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.44%), Bosch Ltd (up 1.14%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.12%), Cummins India Ltd (up 0.94%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.77%).

On the other hand, Uno Minda Ltd (down 1.87%), and Escorts Kubota Ltd (down 0.38%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 657.62 or 1.13% at 59068.6.

The Nifty 50 index was up 184.55 points or 1.07% at 17496.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 189.65 points or 0.66% at 28737.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 47.72 points or 0.54% at 8810.58.

On BSE,2007 shares were trading in green, 748 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)