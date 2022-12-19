Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 105.2 points or 0.51% at 20549.13 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.37%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.36%),Vedanta Ltd (up 0.91%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.91%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.88%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.45%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.4%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.38%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.36%).

On the other hand, National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 0.32%), turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 115.31 or 0.19% at 61453.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 29.65 points or 0.16% at 18298.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 4.95 points or 0.02% at 29511.8.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 31.46 points or 0.34% at 9097.16.

On BSE,1744 shares were trading in green, 1204 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

