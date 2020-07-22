Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 220.71 points or 1.34% at 16297.68 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 3.07%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 2.73%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 2.25%),Tata Motors Ltd (down 2.17%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 2.08%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 1.6%), MRF Ltd (down 1.5%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.24%), Eicher Motors Ltd (down 1.22%), and Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (down 1.19%).

On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.94%), Cummins India Ltd (up 0.23%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.17%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 130.17 or 0.34% at 37800.16.

The Nifty 50 index was down 54.25 points or 0.49% at 11108.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 26.48 points or 0.2% at 12920.09.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.36 points or 0.12% at 4481.14.

On BSE,1067 shares were trading in green, 1420 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

