Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 129.41 points or 0.99% at 12899.7 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 2.99%), AIA Engineering Ltd (down 2.53%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 1.71%),NBCC (India) Ltd (down 1.56%),V-Guard Industries Ltd (down 1.41%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (down 1.36%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 1.31%), Thermax Ltd (down 1.27%), Siemens Ltd (down 0.86%), and Finolex Cables Ltd (down 0.45%).

On the other hand, GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.77%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 2.74%), and Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 1.86%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 130.17 or 0.34% at 37800.16.

The Nifty 50 index was down 54.25 points or 0.49% at 11108.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 26.48 points or 0.2% at 12920.09.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.36 points or 0.12% at 4481.14.

On BSE,1067 shares were trading in green, 1420 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

