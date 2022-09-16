Information Technology shares edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 749.55 points or 2.65% at 27520.96 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 7.31%), Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (down 5.71%),D-Link India Ltd (down 5.33%),Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd (down 5.3%),Allsec Technologies Ltd (down 4.67%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NELCO Ltd (down 4.55%), Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (down 4.38%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 4.32%), Firstsource Solutions Ltd (down 4.26%), and Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 4%).

On the other hand, Vakrangee Ltd (up 4.34%), Aurum Proptech Ltd (up 0.6%), and Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (up 0.42%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 961.04 or 1.6% at 58972.97.

The Nifty 50 index was down 305.65 points or 1.71% at 17571.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 628.49 points or 2.1% at 29283.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 221.94 points or 2.4% at 9020.62.

On BSE,912 shares were trading in green, 2507 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

