Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 100.92 points or 0.33% at 30278.66 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Uno Minda Ltd (down 2.28%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 1.27%),Escorts Kubota Ltd (down 1.06%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.87%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.85%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.66%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.53%), Bosch Ltd (down 0.39%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 0.37%), and Cummins India Ltd (down 0.3%).

On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 2.22%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.41%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.12%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 372.55 or 0.62% at 60214.76.

The Nifty 50 index was up 116.85 points or 0.66% at 17942.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 173.1 points or 0.61% at 28367.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.64 points or 0.59% at 8954.91.

On BSE,2027 shares were trading in green, 1315 were trading in red and 145 were unchanged.

