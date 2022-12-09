Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 220.56 points or 0.74% at 29854.21 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Cummins India Ltd (up 4.01%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 3.09%),Escorts Kubota Ltd (up 1.1%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.83%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.8%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were MRF Ltd (up 0.73%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.69%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.42%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.41%), and TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.39%).

On the other hand, Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.6%), moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 31.67 or 0.05% at 62602.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 16.5 points or 0.09% at 18625.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 113.5 points or 0.38% at 29969.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.99 points or 0.47% at 9327.26.

On BSE,1865 shares were trading in green, 940 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)