Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 272.89 points or 0.91% at 30175.34 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 4.57%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 3.68%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 2.15%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.53%),Escorts Kubota Ltd (up 1.26%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were MRF Ltd (up 1.08%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.04%), Bosch Ltd (up 0.85%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.78%), and Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.63%).

On the other hand, Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.59%), Uno Minda Ltd (down 0.48%), and Cummins India Ltd (down 0.46%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 41.11 or 0.07% at 61583.04.

The Nifty 50 index was up 3.6 points or 0.02% at 18332.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 46.46 points or 0.16% at 29102.8.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 0.86 points or 0.01% at 9012.04.

On BSE,1604 shares were trading in green, 1247 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

