Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd Falls 4.93%

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd lost 4.93% today to trade at Rs 14.45. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.8% to quote at 14713.32. The index is up 6.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HCL Infosystems Ltd decreased 4.93% and Tanla Solutions Ltd lost 2.74% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 8.5 % over last one year compared to the 14.12% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd has added 8.65% over last one month compared to 6.49% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 8.84% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 302 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 19755 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 31.35 on 13 Jun 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 6.75 on 27 Mar 2020.

