Auto stocks edge higher

Capital Market 

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 228.33 points or 1.38% at 16717.97 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tata Motors Ltd (up 6.21%), Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (up 2.7%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 2.36%),Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 2.27%),Exide Industries Ltd (up 2.15%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.93%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.87%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.6%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.28%), and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1%).

On the other hand, Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.28%), turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 333.7 or 0.89% at 37273.19.

The Nifty 50 index was down 93.85 points or 0.85% at 10979.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 99.16 points or 0.76% at 13120.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 26.76 points or 0.6% at 4521.13.

On BSE,1004 shares were trading in green, 785 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 10:00 IST

