Auto stocks ease

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 145.07 points or 0.68% at 21159.41 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tata Motors Ltd (down 2.22%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 1.42%),Exide Industries Ltd (down 1.32%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 1.12%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 1.1%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.82%), Escorts Ltd (down 0.16%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.1%), and Eicher Motors Ltd (down 0.09%).

On the other hand, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (up 1.43%), Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 0.51%), and Bosch Ltd (up 0.4%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 108.55 or 0.23% at 48285.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 14.4 points or 0.1% at 14147.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 74.06 points or 0.4% at 18584.89.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.12 points or 0.33% at 6147.49.

On BSE,1594 shares were trading in green, 1336 were trading in red and 171 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)