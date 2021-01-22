Biocon, SBI Cards, Bajaj Holdings to be watched

Biocon reported a 16.86% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 168.60 crore on a 5.33% rise in total income to Rs 1,878.90 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

SBI Cards & Payment Services reported a 51.77% slide in net profit to Rs 209.66 crore on a 0.91% fall in total income to Rs 2,539.77 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment reported a 23.26% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,149.58 crore on a 21.4% rise in total income to Rs 1,210.91 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Indian Energy Exchange reported a 39.46% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 58.14 crore on a 38.42% rise in total income to Rs 96.09 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

SRF reported 5.32% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 324.73 crore on a 16.84% rise in total income to Rs 2,168.57 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

JK Tyre & Industries reported a 1946.48% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 224.09 crore on a 27.55% rise in total income to Rs 2,816.18 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India reported a 29.21% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 71.80 crore on a 11.27% rise in total income to Rs 125.74 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

