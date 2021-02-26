Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 623.37 points or 2.63% at 23047.43 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 6.09%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 4.42%),Tata Motors Ltd (down 2.79%),MRF Ltd (down 2.74%),Eicher Motors Ltd (down 2.63%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 2.33%), Exide Industries Ltd (down 2.28%), Bosch Ltd (down 2.28%), Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 2.15%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 1.53%).

On the other hand, Escorts Ltd (up 0.09%), turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1609.6 or 3.15% at 49429.71.

The Nifty 50 index was down 478.85 points or 3.17% at 14618.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 176.65 points or 0.87% at 20128.33.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 106.34 points or 1.56% at 6695.09.

On BSE,923 shares were trading in green, 1897 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

