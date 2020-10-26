Auto shares ease

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 539.62 points or 2.95% at 17726.07 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 6.65%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 5.45%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 4.22%),Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 3.54%),Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 3.08%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 3%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 2.88%), Bosch Ltd (down 2.74%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 2.64%), and Cummins India Ltd (down 1.99%).

On the other hand, MRF Ltd (up 0.43%), and Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (up 0.28%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 529.49 or 1.3% at 40156.01.

The Nifty 50 index was down 152.3 points or 1.28% at 11778.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 120.67 points or 0.8% at 15013.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 63.89 points or 1.27% at 4958.03.

On BSE,921 shares were trading in green, 1600 were trading in red and 179 were unchanged.

