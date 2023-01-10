Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 177.88 points or 0.61% at 29524.92 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tata Motors Ltd (up 6.27%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 2.86%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.72%),MRF Ltd (up 0.62%),Bosch Ltd (up 0.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.4%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.38%), and Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd (up 0.36%).

On the other hand, Eicher Motors Ltd (down 1.23%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 1.18%), and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.17%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 294.61 or 0.48% at 60452.7.

The Nifty 50 index was down 82.9 points or 0.46% at 18018.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 20.53 points or 0.07% at 28907.53.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.99 points or 0.17% at 9040.28.

On BSE,1419 shares were trading in green, 1445 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)