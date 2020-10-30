Auto shares slide

Auto stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 247.45 points or 1.4% at 17477.73 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, MRF Ltd (down 3.36%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 3.33%),Eicher Motors Ltd (down 2.58%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 2.32%),Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 2.1%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.93%), Cummins India Ltd (down 1.27%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 1.21%), Bosch Ltd (down 0.92%), and Tata Motors Ltd (down 0.3%).

On the other hand, TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 6.22%), Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (up 2.84%), and Exide Industries Ltd (up 0.54%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 287.92 or 0.72% at 39461.93.

The Nifty 50 index was down 58.35 points or 0.5% at 11612.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 30.25 points or 0.2% at 14862.84.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.72 points or 0.11% at 4985.83.

On BSE,1091 shares were trading in green, 1330 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)