Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 222.76 points or 1.08% at 20815.49 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 3.47%), Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 2.38%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.82%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.02%),Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (up 0.93%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.84%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.79%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.65%), Cummins India Ltd (up 0.29%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.08%).

On the other hand, Bosch Ltd (down 0.6%), MRF Ltd (down 0.5%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.37%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 155.62 or 0.35% at 44773.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 42 points or 0.32% at 13155.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 108.91 points or 0.64% at 17238.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 32.84 points or 0.57% at 5802.07.

On BSE,1533 shares were trading in green, 579 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)