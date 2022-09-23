Utilties stocks slide

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 108.16 points or 2.55% at 4137.33 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 7.36%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 3.44%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 2.56%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 2.52%),Adani Power Ltd (down 2.41%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 2.35%), Reliance Power Ltd (down 2.31%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 2.29%), Nava Ltd (down 2.21%), and NTPC Ltd (down 2.02%).
On the other hand, Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 0.51%), turned up.
At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 880.7 or 1.49% at 58239.02.
The Nifty 50 index was down 260.05 points or 1.48% at 17369.75.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 374.81 points or 1.28% at 29002.54.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 153.68 points or 1.69% at 8953.89.
On BSE,1037 shares were trading in green, 2341 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.
