Autoline Industries allots 70 lakh shares and 10 lakh warrants on preferential basis

Autoline Industries has allotted 70 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 40 per share and 10 lakh warrants of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 45 per warrant on preferential basis.
Post allotment of above shares, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 30,96,31,640 to Rs. 37,96,31,640 comprising of 3,79,63, 164 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.
The Company has increased its authorized share capital from Rs. 35,00,00,000 to Rs. 42,00,00,000 divided into 4,20,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each vide special resolution passed by way of postal ballot on 21 April 2021.
