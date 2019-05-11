Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit rises 133.97% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 3.69% to Rs 104.53 crore

Net profit of Of Goa rose 133.97% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.69% to Rs 104.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 108.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.47% to Rs 20.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.55% to Rs 413.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 478.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

104.53108.53413.30478.088.423.477.586.0211.145.8741.1836.639.864.5435.8931.313.651.5620.8620.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)