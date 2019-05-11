JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 8.98% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit rises 133.97% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 3.69% to Rs 104.53 crore

Net profit of Automobile Corporation Of Goa rose 133.97% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.69% to Rs 104.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 108.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.47% to Rs 20.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.55% to Rs 413.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 478.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales104.53108.53 -4 413.30478.08 -14 OPM %8.423.47 -7.586.02 - PBDT11.145.87 90 41.1836.63 12 PBT9.864.54 117 35.8931.31 15 NP3.651.56 134 20.8620.16 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 16:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU