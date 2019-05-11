Walchand Peoplefirst reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 29.90% to Rs 5.51 croreNet loss of Walchand Peoplefirst reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 29.90% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 57.82% to Rs 0.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.96% to Rs 25.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.517.86 -30 25.4826.81 -5 OPM %-23.053.94 --0.317.35 - PBDT-0.950.64 PL 1.373.29 -58 PBT-1.050.52 PL 0.972.83 -66 NP-0.710.37 PL 0.892.11 -58
