Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit rises 76.26% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 89.73% to Rs 49.52 croreNet profit of Madhya Bharat Agro Products rose 76.26% to Rs 5.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 89.73% to Rs 49.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales49.5226.10 90 OPM %23.5123.75 -PBDT10.815.68 90 PBT8.493.29 158 NP5.943.37 76
