Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit rises 76.26% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 89.73% to Rs 49.52 crore

Net profit of Madhya Bharat Agro Products rose 76.26% to Rs 5.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 89.73% to Rs 49.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.49.5226.1023.5123.7510.815.688.493.295.943.37

