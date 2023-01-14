Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit rises 6.72% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.51% to Rs 11569.05 crore

Net profit of Avenue Supermarts rose 6.72% to Rs 589.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 552.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.51% to Rs 11569.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9217.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.11569.059217.768.349.40979.84878.47811.75750.17589.68552.56

