Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit rises 6.72% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.51% to Rs 11569.05 crore

Net profit of Avenue Supermarts rose 6.72% to Rs 589.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 552.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.51% to Rs 11569.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9217.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11569.059217.76 26 OPM %8.349.40 -PBDT979.84878.47 12 PBT811.75750.17 8 NP589.68552.56 7

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 14:48 IST

