Laffans Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Artson Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 67.60% to Rs 2.42 crore

Net profit of Laffans Petrochemicals rose 250.00% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 67.60% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.427.47 -68 OPM %-20.25-4.15 -PBDT0.93-0.05 LP PBT0.80-0.17 LP NP0.910.26 250

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 07:37 IST

