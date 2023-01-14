Laffans Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 67.60% to Rs 2.42 crore

Net profit of Laffans Petrochemicals rose 250.00% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 67.60% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.427.47-20.25-4.150.93-0.050.80-0.170.910.26

