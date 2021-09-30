United Spirits Ltd in demand

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 852.4, up 3.05% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 63.05% in last one year as compared to a 54.81% jump in NIFTY and a 34.8% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 852.4, up 3.05% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 17674.4. The Sensex is at 59327.15, down 0.14%. United Spirits Ltd has gained around 19.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40472.15, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 65.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 858.5, up 3.5% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is up 63.05% in last one year as compared to a 54.81% jump in NIFTY and a 34.8% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 88.37 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)