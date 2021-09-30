Tata Power Company Ltd up for third straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 155.9, up 2.84% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 186.32% in last one year as compared to a 54.81% jump in NIFTY and a 51.13% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 155.9, up 2.84% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 17674.4. The Sensex is at 59327.15, down 0.14%. Tata Power Company Ltd has gained around 20.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 12.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22864.55, down 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 585.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 294.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 41.78 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

