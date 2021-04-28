KPR Mill rises after Q4 PAT gallops 130% to Rs 186 cr

KPR Mill gained 2.87% to Rs 1,343.45 after the company's consolidated net profit soared 130.08% to Rs 186.16 crore on 28.07% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1,129.72 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) surged 144.65% to Rs 238.17 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 97.35 crore in Q4 FY20.

Consolidated EBITDA grew 91.79% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to Rs 279.27 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. The garments production jumped 14.74% Y-o-Y 26.46 milion garments in Q4 FY21 compared with 23.06 million garments in Q4 FY20.

The company said that new expansion project of 42 million garments factory and sugar-cum ethanol plant are progressing as per schedule.

KPR Mill has one of the largest vertically integrated manufacturing capacities in India producing superior quality readymade knitted apparel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)