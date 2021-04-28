KPR Mill rises after Q4 PAT gallops 130% to Rs 186 cr

-
ALSO READ
Market declines for 2nd day, Nifty ends below 15,000 mark
BIGBLOC Construction Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Indices decline for second trading day
Sri KPR Industries consolidated net profit rises 50.76% in the September 2020 quarter
Sri KPR Industries consolidated net profit declines 15.45% in the December 2020 quarter
-
KPR Mill gained 2.87% to Rs 1,343.45 after the company's consolidated net profit soared 130.08% to Rs 186.16 crore on 28.07% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1,129.72 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) surged 144.65% to Rs 238.17 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 97.35 crore in Q4 FY20.
Consolidated EBITDA grew 91.79% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to Rs 279.27 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. The garments production jumped 14.74% Y-o-Y 26.46 milion garments in Q4 FY21 compared with 23.06 million garments in Q4 FY20.
The company said that new expansion project of 42 million garments factory and sugar-cum ethanol plant are progressing as per schedule.
KPR Mill has one of the largest vertically integrated manufacturing capacities in India producing superior quality readymade knitted apparel.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU