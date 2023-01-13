JUST IN
GTPL Hathway consolidated net profit declines 31.25% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.44% to Rs 685.63 crore

Net profit of GTPL Hathway declined 31.25% to Rs 37.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.44% to Rs 685.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 599.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales685.63599.13 14 OPM %16.3522.25 -PBDT129.75141.79 -8 PBT53.9478.17 -31 NP37.5754.65 -31

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 07:33 IST

