GTPL Hathway consolidated net profit declines 31.25% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GTPL Hathway launches an OTT apps aggregating product - GTPL Genie+
GTPL Hathway consolidated net profit declines 8.85% in the June 2022 quarter
GTPL Hathway consolidated net profit rises 4.13% in the September 2022 quarter
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd soars 3.88%, gains for fifth straight session
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd up for third straight session
-
Sales rise 14.44% to Rs 685.63 croreNet profit of GTPL Hathway declined 31.25% to Rs 37.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.44% to Rs 685.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 599.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales685.63599.13 14 OPM %16.3522.25 -PBDT129.75141.79 -8 PBT53.9478.17 -31 NP37.5754.65 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU