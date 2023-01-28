JUST IN
Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.00 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Axita Cotton standalone net profit declines 12.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.52% to Rs 130.45 crore

Net profit of Axita Cotton declined 12.96% to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 22.52% to Rs 130.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 168.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales130.45168.36 -23 OPM %4.381.43 -PBDT6.537.13 -8 PBT6.216.99 -11 NP4.705.40 -13

Sat, January 28 2023. 17:57 IST

