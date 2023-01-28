Axita Cotton standalone net profit declines 12.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.52% to Rs 130.45 crore

Net profit of Axita Cotton declined 12.96% to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 22.52% to Rs 130.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 168.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.130.45168.364.381.436.537.136.216.994.705.40

