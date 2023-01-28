Data Patterns (India) standalone net profit rises 271.88% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 155.04% to Rs 111.81 crore

Net profit of Data Patterns (India) rose 271.88% to Rs 33.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 155.04% to Rs 111.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.111.8143.8442.0735.5646.7513.6444.6411.9133.328.96

