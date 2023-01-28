Data Patterns (India) standalone net profit rises 271.88% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 155.04% to Rs 111.81 croreNet profit of Data Patterns (India) rose 271.88% to Rs 33.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 155.04% to Rs 111.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales111.8143.84 155 OPM %42.0735.56 -PBDT46.7513.64 243 PBT44.6411.91 275 NP33.328.96 272
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
