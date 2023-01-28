Zen Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.44 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Zen Tech rises for 3rd day; up over 21% in three months
Zen Mobility looks to transform Urban Mobility and Logistics; Set to launch a range of purpose-built 'Light Electric Vehicles (LEV)'
Zen Technologies incorporates subsidiary in UAE
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Maruti Suzuki India launches All New Alto K10
-
Sales rise 222.82% to Rs 52.49 croreNet profit of Zen Technologies reported to Rs 9.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 222.82% to Rs 52.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales52.4916.26 223 OPM %31.835.66 -PBDT16.551.50 1003 PBT15.010.30 4903 NP9.44-0.18 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU