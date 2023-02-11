Superhouse consolidated net profit rises 20.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.76% to Rs 190.02 crore

Net profit of Superhouse rose 20.21% to Rs 9.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.76% to Rs 190.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 149.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.190.02149.919.909.5315.8412.8511.909.189.107.57

