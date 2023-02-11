Superhouse consolidated net profit rises 20.21% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.39 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 26.76% to Rs 190.02 crore

Net profit of Superhouse rose 20.21% to Rs 9.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.76% to Rs 190.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 149.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales190.02149.91 27 OPM %9.909.53 -PBDT15.8412.85 23 PBT11.909.18 30 NP9.107.57 20

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 16:27 IST

