B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit declines 36.36% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.25% to Rs 5.10 crore

Net profit of B2B Software Technologies declined 36.36% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.25% to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5.104.806.8616.880.620.990.600.970.420.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)