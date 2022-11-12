B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit declines 36.36% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.25% to Rs 5.10 croreNet profit of B2B Software Technologies declined 36.36% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.25% to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.104.80 6 OPM %6.8616.88 -PBDT0.620.99 -37 PBT0.600.97 -38 NP0.420.66 -36
