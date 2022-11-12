JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

SAB Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit rises 180.82% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit declines 36.36% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 6.25% to Rs 5.10 crore

Net profit of B2B Software Technologies declined 36.36% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.25% to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.104.80 6 OPM %6.8616.88 -PBDT0.620.99 -37 PBT0.600.97 -38 NP0.420.66 -36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU